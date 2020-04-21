WASHINGTON — A delivery truck carrying liquor overturned, spilling booze on the road and blocking traffic in the area Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. near Georgia and Connecticut avenues in Silver Spring, Md.

All southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue were blocked Tuesday morning while crews worked to clean up the spill. Some lanes of Connecticut Avenue were also blocked, and police were on scene directing traffic.

Medics arrived at the scene to find the driver was trapped inside and had to be extricated from the truck. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police. The man's condition and the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Liquor stores and alcohol delivery remain in business during stay-at-home orders.

