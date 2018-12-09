WASHINGTON -- A letter submitted on Tuesday evening from Cardinal Wuerl to priests suggests that Wuerl is planning on traveling to the Vatican to meet with the Pope and discuss a resignation letter he put in three years ago.

Per canon law, a bishop must submit his resignation when he turns 75 and it is up to the pope to accept it at that time or not. Wuerl turned 75 in 2015.

In his letter, Wuerl says the pope had asked him to “discern the best course of action” as revelations of clergy sex abuse come to light.

RELATED: Not stepping down, DC’s Cardinal Wuerl gives Wednesday Mass

The letter acknowledges the survivors of sexual abuse as well as the “shame of these terrible actions.”

A grand jury report that came out in August in Pennsylvania revealed that hundreds of Roman Catholic priests may have molested more than a thousand children.

Cardinal Wuerl was named in the report and accused of protecting those priests while he was a bishop in Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Cardinal Wuerl asked to resign by local deacon

His predecessor Archbishop of Washington Theodore McCarrick was also named in the report and was accused of sexual abuse. McCarrick stepped down from the College of Cardinals in July.

The letter comes a day after a local deacon called upon Wuerl to resign and said healing for the survivors can only start with Wuerl’s resignation.

On Monday night, clergy members held listening sessions for congregation members to share their thoughts on the scandal.

Letter from Cardinal Wuerl by WUSA9 TV on Scribd

© 2018 WUSA