Leonardtown neighbors come together to clean up after Isaias leaves significant damage

One neighbor said she watched from her front window as her RV camper flipped three times outside her house. Neighbors are working together to clean up downed trees.

WASHINGTON — Neighbors helping neighbors it the theme of the Tuesday in Leonardtown, Maryland after Isaias brought tornadoes to southern counties in the state, including St. Mary's and Calvert.

“I heard this roar and then you could just hear a loud noise, but you couldn’t see anything. I looked down the street. I couldn’t see anything, but I knew something was going on. And I came down, I was like oh my god, look at all this, said Bobby Mack, a resident in the neighborhood.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Leonardtown around 6:45 a.m., catching residents like Evelyn Bean off guard.

Bean, who's lived in Leonardtown for 27 years, thought the storms had passed when the tornado touched down near her home and destroyed a camper that she owns.

Just spoke with Evelyn Bean, who owns this camper. She watched it flip 3 times when a tornado hit her home in St. Mary’s County! @wusa9 #WUSA9Weather #Isaias pic.twitter.com/KTMI7BkJOM — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) August 4, 2020

“I thought it was safe then to kind of open up the door and look out and then all of a sudden, that’s when the strong winds came and the leaves and everything got blowing up against the house, and that’s when I saw the camper start to roll, said Bean.

Neighbors helped Bean clean up debris all day, and she said she's blessed that her family is OK. She is even keeping an optimistic attitude to the situation.

“this winter we’ll have plenty of firewood, so you know there’s always a bright side to everything.”