Lead Free DC has already replaced 4,200+ service lines since 2019

According to DC Water, Lead Free DC has replaced 4,287 lead service lines.

WASHINGTON — For years DC Water has been working towards removing all lead service lines in the District by 2030. At the end of June, officials gave an update on the goal.

“Since 2019 DC Water and our partners have been making significant strides to reduce the sources of lead in drinking water,” said DC Water Chief Executive Officer and General Manager David L. Gadis. “As of May 2023, we replaced more than 4,200 lead service lines with copper pipes. We have leveraged District funding to provide free and discounted replacement programs that saved approximately $7 million for customers.”

The 2023 plan, released on June 30, reports that the cost of replacing the lead pipes to be an estimated $1.51 billion. Additionally, there is discussion of a potential legislation mandate which would require all D.C. homeowners to replace their lead pipes.

The report also includes a demonstration of tools to help customers navigate the water service inventory to find out if they have a lead service line and how to follow the construction schedule for Lead Free DC.