WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump may have called for a pay raise freeze for civilian federal workers, but that does not necessarily mean it will happen.

Federal workers rely on an old government formula to determine what their automatic pay raise will be each year. In that process, the President also reserves the right to step in and come up with his own directive as to how much more federal workers deserve in pay.

However, Congress can essentially override the President and determine their own financial solution.

RELATED: President Trump goes after federal raises, but how much is $25 billion really?

Just a few weeks ago, the Senate passed a bill that would increase civilian federal workers' pay by 1.9 percent next year.

The American Federation of Government Employees, a union for federal workers, is now calling on the House to pass a similar measure.

"I really believe the House is going to follow through and pass something for these fellow employees," said Eric Bunn Sr, the national vice-president of AFGE's District 14.

Representative Anthony Brown, D-Maryland, said he plans to work reinstate a pay raise for civilian federal workers when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill in September.

"I'm confident that we will have bipartisan support and we will override this President's unfortunate and, I think, really cruel action," he said.

Across party lines, some lawmakers are also calling on the President to rescind his proposal. Representative Barbara Comstock, R-Virginia, released a statement that said she was against President Trump's measure.

© 2018 WUSA