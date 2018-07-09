WASHINGTON -- An emergency drill planned for Sunday morning is expected to affect several stations on the Red Line.

Metro Transit Police and D.C. police are conducting a full-scale emergency exercise on the Red Line upper level of Gallery Place Station. With over 100 people participating, including DC Fire and EMS, it’s meant to test emergency response of personnel, coordination, and communication.

The exercise will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to complete by 2 p.m.

This means riders will be unable to access Red Line platforms at Metro Center and Gallery Place. WMATA says there will be a bus service between Farragut North and Judiciary Square during the drill.

Additionally, riders who wish to enter Metro Center may only do so from the 12th and F and 12th and G street entrances. Other entrances will be closed.

Similarly, only the 7th and H street Gallery Place entrance will be open. Elevator service at Gallery Place to the Yellow and Green lines will be suspended and riders are asked to use Archives as an alternate.

If you see a lot of law enforcement and hear noise at these stations during this time, WMATA advises riders to be aware that it’s only a drill.

