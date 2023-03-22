Large brush fire sparks at Rock Creek Park in DC

According to tweets from DC Fire and EMS, the brush fire sparked at Rock Creek Park near Beach Drive and Piney Branch Parkway around 1 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Crews are working to extinguish a large brush fire in Northwest D.C. and keep the homes in the area protected.

DC Fire and EMS shared video on Twitter of crews using hose lines in an attempt to protect homes on Quincy Street where the fire was traveling uphill. In a tweet, the fire department said all homes were protected.

Around 2:30 p.m. DC Fire had the fire contained, but was working to extinguish hotspots. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, signaling the need for more firefighters on scene.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire at this time.

Officials have closed Piney Branch Parkway as crews work to extinguish the flames. It is unclear how long this closure may last.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Update large brush fire Rick Creek Park at Beach Drive & Piney Branch Pkwy. NW. working to surround fire. Putting hose lines in place to protect homes on Quincy St NW, where fire is traveling uphill. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/RFtIeZSXAD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 22, 2023

