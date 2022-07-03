Lady Gaga is coming to DC!

Tickets for the D.C. show will go on sale on March 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

WASHINGTON — Lady Gaga and her Chromatica Ball are coming to D.C.

The pop star announced a 14-city tour for this summer, including a stop at Nationals Park. Gaga will play at the ballpark on Aug. 8 between stops in Toronto, Canada on Aug. 6 and New York City on Aug. 11.

Tickets for the D.C. show will go on sale on March 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Nationals Park has the event listed as a "rain or shine" event.

The international tour will also have stops in Stockholm, Paris, London and San Francisco. Click here for a full list of tour dates and stops.

READ NEXT: