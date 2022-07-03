x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Lady Gaga is coming to DC

Tickets for the D.C. show will go on sale on March 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

WASHINGTON — Lady Gaga and her Chromatica Ball are coming to D.C. 

The pop star announced a 14-city tour for this summer, including a stop at Nationals Park. Gaga will play at the ballpark on Aug. 8 between stops in Toronto, Canada on Aug. 6 and New York City on Aug. 11. 

Tickets for the D.C. show will go on sale on March 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Nationals Park has the event listed as a "rain or shine" event. 

The international tour will also have stops in Stockholm, Paris, London and San Francisco. Click here for a full list of tour dates and stops

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: M&M's candy mascots get a makeover | Pass the Mic

The marketing minds behind M&M's are giving the popular candy characters a makeover.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Lady Gaga is coming to DC!