WASHINGTON — More than 900 middle and high school students in the District got a pass from class Wednesday, just to get away and laugh.

They attended a rally and comedy show at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium.

Several D.C. educators began planning "L-O-L Laugh Over Losing" several weeks ago to help their students better cope with violence in their neighborhood and problems at home.

"She was going through so much one day, she told me she wanted to jump in front of a train and kill herself," said Sean Raynor, talking about one of his high school students.

Several teens have been shot in the District so far this year and three killed.

These teachers say, they had to do something different to show students that there's more to life.

"They really out here shooting each other, killing each other. They don't know that ain't the right way. They don't know no other way," comedian Terry "Goofy" Jones said.

"It could've just been a drive-by. This person could've just been killed. One thing we can all agree on is, we like to laugh," Brent Thomas added.

RELATED: 'No one is bulletproof' | 13-year-old's murder in Shaw recorded on doorbell camera

Outside the classroom, the educators are comedians and performers, with tens of thousands of followers on social media.

They’ve already managed to influence many students before Wednesday’s show.

"You know, they all think we're celebrities. It'll be somebody riding pass and they go, 'Oh, that's him from Instagram,'" Larenzo Barber mentioned when speaking about his Instagram following.

"They come and contact me because I'm on social media. I'm that big personality to them to where they want to listen to me. Now, I'm DM'ing kids back. Go home, talk to your parents. Do this and do that and they're listening," Jones said.

They're using that platform and the stage to not only entertain, but get students to follow them in the real world.

"Let's find the positive in this stuff because we're in some dark times," teacher Azel Prather said.

This isn't their last act.

The teachers are hoping to take their show on the road and perform at schools throughout the Washington area.

"The fact that we're black men and continue to show up. Our presence is golden," Thomas said.

RELATED: MAP: 2020 District of Columbia Homicides

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.