Events: Kite Festival and Rock 'n' Roll Marathon cause delays in the district

Headed to the Tidal Basin or Kite Festival this Saturday? Organizers say public transportation may be a better alternative than driving.

WASHINGTON — Headed to the National Mall or Tidal Basin this weekend for peak bloom? You may want to rethink driving.

A Travel Advisory has been issued for Cherry Blossom Festival attendees for Saturday, March 26 due to several road closures in the district.

All festival attendees are strongly recommended to take the Metro to get to the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival located at the National Mall and the Tidal Basin welcome area.

Those who choose to drive should use festival preferred parking provider SpotHero to find parking near a Metro station.

Here are some Metro preferred parking recommendations in the area:

METRO-ACCESSIBLE PARKING RECOMMENDATIONS:

From Virginia:



From Maryland:

Festival goers should use either the L'Enfant Plaza stop which services the (Blue/Yellow/ Green/Orange/Silver lines) or the Smithsonian stop which services the (Blue/Orange/Silver lines) to avoid closures and congestion.

Heading to DC today for #BlossomKiteFestival or #TidalBasin for #PeakBloom? 🪁🌸

We STRONGLY recommend @wmata travel to L’Enfant or Smithsonian stations -- please be aware of citywide road closures.🛑



The following stations are walkable to Festival events after 2 PM on 3/26. Before 2 PM, you will need to navigate around road closures around Constitution Avenue:

Archives/Navy Memorial

Federal Triangle

Metro Center

Farragut

Foggy Bottom