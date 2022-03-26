Events: Kite Festival and Rock 'n' Roll Marathon cause delays in the district

WASHINGTON — Headed to the National Mall or Tidal Basin this weekend for peak bloom? You may want to rethink driving.
A Travel Advisory has been issued for Cherry Blossom Festival attendees for Saturday, March 26 due to several road closures in the district.
All festival attendees are strongly recommended to take the Metro to get to the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival located at the National Mall and the Tidal Basin welcome area.
Those who choose to drive should use festival preferred parking provider SpotHero to find parking near a Metro station.
Here are some Metro preferred parking recommendations in the area:
METRO-ACCESSIBLE PARKING RECOMMENDATIONS:
From Virginia:
From Maryland:
Festival goers should use either the L'Enfant Plaza stop which services the (Blue/Yellow/ Green/Orange/Silver lines) or the Smithsonian stop which services the (Blue/Orange/Silver lines) to avoid closures and congestion.
The following stations are walkable to Festival events after 2 PM on 3/26. Before 2 PM, you will need to navigate around road closures around Constitution Avenue:
- Archives/Navy Memorial
- Federal Triangle
- Metro Center
- Farragut
- Foggy Bottom
The Blossom Kite Festival is a long-standing D.C. tradition encouraging attendees to fly kites among the cherry blossom trees in honor of National Kite-Flying Day. Back from a two year hiatus, this year marks the 55th anniversary and will feature special performances and is free for all ages to enjoy. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.