'They dumped me in an alley still zip tied' | Victim in string of kidnappings in DC sends warning

DC Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in the case but there were more suspects involved.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are still searching for the other suspects involved in a string of kidnappings across the city.

Officers charged a 14-year-old boy in the case on Tuesday, but his arrest is only upsetting at least one of the victims who wanted to remain anonymous.

He was on his way to find a scooter after leaving a friend's home on 10th Avenue in Shaw before 3 a.m. when he was targeted.

"Shocked more than anything that 14-year-olds are kidnapping or are involved," he told WUSA9. "I find it tragic more than anything."

Investigators said there were six people who were approached by a group of armed men in the span of five days last week in the First, Third and Fourth Districts. They were forced to enter a car as the suspect drove away, police said.

The victims were forced to give their pin numbers so the suspects could steal money using ATM cards, according to investigators. Some victims even drove to ATMs to withdraw the cash themselves.

"The first guy drew a gun on me and two of his friends came around and pulled a bag over my head," the victim recalled. "They zip tied my hands and they took off driving. They had a gun on me and they said, 'Shoot this motherf*****" if I didn't give the phone pin so I gave the phone pin."

The victim said despite the suspects demanding the pin to his credit card, he could not give it because he could not remember it.

"They dumped me in an alley still zip tied, the car pulled up, one of them pushed me out and got out with me," he remembered. "The car took off and he held me down and said to count to 30."

The victim believed if he was not by himself, he may not have been targeted. He wants people to know how they can easily be a target and encourages them to go home in groups or use a rideshare app.

"I'm not going to tell you to not go out at 3 a.m. on a Friday night because I do that and I'll do it again but just be smart how you start running the decisions you make," he added.

Police said some victims have been grabbed, punched, and in at least one case, hit with a gun. The big fear is that the violence could escalate.

"It's very unusual to have anyone kidnapped, which is exactly what they're doing — taking people and putting them in a vehicle," Commander John Haines of the Metropolitan Police Department said. "In at least three of the cases, they've used what's described as zip ties to tie the individuals' hands together. And they're blindfolding them."

Anyone who has information regarding these cases should call police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.