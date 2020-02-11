Karon Hylton-Brown's father arrested at DC protest, charged with assault on a police officer

Karon Hylton Brown's father was arrested at an overnight protest near the 4th District MPD Station on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Karon Hylton-Brown's father, Charles Brown, was arrested at an overnight protest near the 4th District Metropolitan Police Department Station on Saturday over the death of his son.

D.C. police confirmed the news of Brown's arrest Sunday on a charge of assault on a police officer, according to CBS News and its statement from MPD.

On Saturday night, MPD arrested nine individuals for assault on a police officer, destruction of property and throwing missiles. One MPD officer reported minor injuries, according to CBS News and MPD.

In recent days, protesters have been arrested and have had irritants used against them — including smoke and flashbangs — the repel protesters from the MPD 4th District Station.

Protesters last week vandalized over a dozen MPD vehicles and some storefronts saw break-ins and damage.

Hylton-Brown died last Monday after he crashed a moped into a vehicle in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest on Oct. 23 following an attempted traffic stop by D.C. police.

D.C. police on Thursday released bodycam video of the fatal moped accident involving the 20-year-old Hylton-Brown.

The bodycam starts off from the view of the officer in the front-seat passenger side, with the MPD vehicle driving alongside Hylton-Brown riding on a Revel electric moped. Hylton-Brown pulls in front of the officer's vehicle, and the vehicle turns to follow, activating the police lights shortly thereafter.

The vehicle follows Hylton-Brown on the moped for almost two minutes, crossing streets and driving down alleys, turning the car's police lights off, on again and off once more before Hylton-Brown's moped entered into oncoming traffic on Kennedy Street, striking a van.

After the crash, one officer got out of the vehicle and said "Karon!", the crash victim's name. The officer in the video also talked to the people in the car he crashed into, who did stop to cooperate with police.

The video does not show any contact between the MPD vehicle and the moped.