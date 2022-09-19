DC Police K9 found dead in patrol car

DC Police's K9 cars have a temperature monitor alarm system. The system is meant to activate when the interior of the car exceeds a safe temperature, officials said.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are mourning the loss of their beloved teammate and K9 companion, Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division.

The dog was found inside a DC Police K9 car parked in the 2800 block of New York Ave. in Northeast, D.C. late Monday morning by his handler. Officials said that all of DC Police's K9 cars have a temperature monitor alarm system. This system is meant to activate when the interior of the car exceeds a safe temperature, according to officials.

Police are investigating this incident and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the death of the dog. Additionally, an inspection will take place for the car to understand if there were any malfunctions, officials said.

