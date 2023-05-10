Juveniles robbed at DC library

The group, only described as four people, demanded items from the underage victims while assaulting them.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding four people they say robbed two juveniles at a D.C. Public Library in Northeast on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the robbers walked up to two people in the 1800 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast around 12:45 p.m.

The group, only described as four people, then demanded items from the underage victims while assaulting them.

Once the robbers had what they wanted, police say they drove away.

MPD released a surveillance video Thursday. It shows a group of people sitting around the Woodridge Neighborhood Library, some at computers and some at a counter. A person walks up to one victim, whose face has been blurred, and says something to them. That suspect had a face covering on and proceeded to walk over to a pair of girls sitting at a counter.

The group is later seen walking through the library and leaving the building.

No arrests have been made.