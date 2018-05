A juvenile male was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a shooting near a D.C. charter school, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened near the Idea Charter School in the 1000 block of 45th Street in Northeast, D.C.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital unconscious and breathing.

No further information has been released at this time.

