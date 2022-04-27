Juvenile wanted for robbery on the National Mall hit by car while running from police

Police say another juvenile suspect was hurt trying to avoid arrest.

WASHINGTON — Police say two young people wanted for robbery were hurt while trying to escape arrest. One of them was hit by a car, the other sustained an injury to the face while trying to climb a road barrier.

United States Park Police (USPP) responded to the National Mall around 7 p.m. after a victim reported being robbed. The suspects had left on foot, but the victim was able to describe them to police.

About two hours later, USPP officers received several complaints of two juveniles threatening and harassing visitors at the World War II Memorial.

USPP officers found the two suspects that matched the description from the robbery victim in the area of Maine Avenue SW and 15th Street SW.

Police said that the two juvenile males tried to run away on foot. Both juveniles were running in the road when one of the juveniles was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The second juvenile sustained an injury to his face when trying to climb a road barrier, police said.

USPP said the two juveniles were taken into custody and sent to the hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have not yet released the ages of suspects.