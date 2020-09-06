x
Police: Juvenile arrested in armed carjacking near Fort Totten Metro Station

The suspect led officers on a short pursuit before he was taken into custody, police say.

WASHINGTON — A juvenile was arrested after stealing a car at gunpoint in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning, police said.

A vehicle was taken at gunpoint near the Fort Totten Metro Station, authorities said. Moments later, the car was spotted in an area in Southeast D.C., police said.

Officers pursued the vehicle before the suspect left the car and ran near 5th and Lebaum streets in Southeast, police said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered. Police also arrested the suspect, identified only as a juvenile. Officers also found the firearm used in the carjacking.

The age of the suspect has not been released at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

