WASHINGTON (WUSA9)- A man and juvenile are recovering after a double shooting in SE DC early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:23 a.m. in the 1000 block of 5th Street, Southeast, said police.

When officers arrived, they found the victims, a man and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said both victims were conscious and breathing.

The investigation is ongoing

© 2018 WUSA