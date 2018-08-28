WASHINGTON - On Friday, August 31, the late Senator John McCain will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

The public is invited to pay their respects from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, the U.S. Capitol Police released information on road closures, prohibited items and more.

Police are encouraging the public to take public transportation and said people may begin lining up on Friday on First Street, NW/SW, between Constitution and Independence Avenues, or Second Street, NE/SE, between East Capitol Street and Independence Avenue, SE, until the U.S. Capitol is opened to the public at 1 p.m.

All cell phones and other electronic devices must be turned off while in the U.S. Capitol. Photography and electronic recording will not be allowed, police said.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

All firearms, dangerous weapons, explosives, or incendiary devices

Firearms to include replica guns and ammunition

Weapons (to include but not limited to): Black jack, sling shot, sand club, sandbag, knuckles, electric stun guns, knives (of any size), martial arts weapons or devices

Pointed objects to include but not limited to razors, box cutters, knives, knitting needles, letter openers. Pens and pencils are permitted.

Explosives and explosive devices to include Molotov Cocktails, components of a destructive device, and fireworks

Bags exceeding the size of 18” wide x 14” high x 8.5” deep

Mace and pepper spray

Liquid, including water; open and empty clear or translucent bottles and beverage containers are allowed.

Aerosol containers

Non-Aerosol spray except for prescribed medical needs

Sealed envelopes and packages

STREET CLOSURES

Street closures will begin on Thursday, August 30 at 11 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 1.

East Capitol Street NE/SE, from Second Street, NE/SE, to First Street, NE/SE

First Street, NE/SE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to Independence Ave., SE

This is one event in a series of services and ceremonies honoring the life of Senator McCain. Over the course of five days, McCain’s body will travel from the Arizona Capitol to Washington, D.C., to Annapolis, Maryland, where he will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy.

McCain will become just the 31st person to have received the honor of lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda since Henry Clay became the first in 1852.

