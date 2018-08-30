WASHINGTON - There are a series of events honoring John McCain throughout Washington D.C. You can join thousands as they say goodbye to the Arizona Senator and Vietnam War Veteran.

Here are some ways you can celebrate McCain's life:

Friday, August 31

John McCain to Lie in State

Saturday, September 1

Procession from U.S. Capitol to the Vietnam War Memorial

Starting at 8:30 a.m. McCain will be carried from the U.S. Capitol to the National Cathedral. A motorcade will travel along Constitution Avenue and will stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The public is encouraged to line the procession route along Constitution Avenue to pay their respects.



Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral

