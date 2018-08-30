WASHINGTON - There are a series of events honoring John McCain throughout Washington D.C. You can join thousands as they say goodbye to the Arizona Senator and Vietnam War Veteran.
RELATED: John McCain's DC Farewell: Memorial events, speakers, road closures and more
Here are some ways you can celebrate McCain's life:
Friday, August 31
John McCain to Lie in State
- From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Tune into WUSA9's extended Great Day Washington show on air and online.
Go to our live streaming video page here.
Go to our Facebook page and watch it live there.
- From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- CBS to air a formal ceremony from the U.S. Capitol Rotunda honoring McCain's life.
- From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The public will be able to pay their respects to the late senator at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
- WUSA9 will stream crowds as they line up to pay their respects on Facebook.
Saturday, September 1
Procession from U.S. Capitol to the Vietnam War Memorial
- Starting at 8:30 a.m.
- McCain will be carried from the U.S. Capitol to the National Cathedral.
- A motorcade will travel along Constitution Avenue and will stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The public is encouraged to line the procession route along Constitution Avenue to pay their respects.
Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral
- From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- CBS will air a special report on the McCain's memorial service at the National Cathedral
- WUSA9 will also stream the memorial service online.
