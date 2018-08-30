WASHINGTON - There are a series of events honoring John McCain throughout Washington D.C. You can join thousands as they say goodbye to the Arizona Senator and Vietnam War Veteran.

RELATED: John McCain's DC Farewell: Memorial events, speakers, road closures and more

Here are some ways you can celebrate McCain's life:

Friday, August 31

John McCain to Lie in State

Saturday, September 1

Procession from U.S. Capitol to the Vietnam War Memorial

  • Starting at 8:30 a.m.
    • McCain will be carried from the U.S. Capitol to the National Cathedral.
    • A motorcade will travel along Constitution Avenue and will stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

    • The public is encouraged to line the procession route along Constitution Avenue to pay their respects.

Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral

© 2018 WUSA