Mayor Bowser, second gentleman Doug Emhoff visit Hook Hall, push Biden's COVID economic relief bill

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, made a pitch for President Joe Biden's COVID-19 economic relief plan called the 'American Rescue Plan.'

WASHINGTON — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at bar and event space Hook Hall on Monday.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, made a pitch for President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 economic relief.

For nearly a year now, Hook Hall has served hundreds of free meals each week to hospitality workers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic. It gave Emhoff and Bowser a great example of a local business doing its part to help others.

Emhoff says Biden's stimulus legislation will help those folks struggling to pay their bills.

The American Rescue Plan, which would give many in the U.S. $1,400 stimulus checks and work to help businesses and workers in the country financially impacted by the pandemic, now awaits final approval in the House after passing the Senate on Saturday.

Most, if not all Democrats on Capitol Hill support the bill. Republicans worry that it is too much money left uncertain that it would help directly with economic issues surrounding the pandemic.

Hook Hall's work has not only caught the attention of D.C. officials and the White House, but also the nation.