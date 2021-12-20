DC Library receives largest donation in history

DCPLF says the money will go towards Beyond the Book, one of the DC Public Library’s literacy programs for young children.

WASHINGTON — The DC Public Library Foundation (DCPLF) received a $2.7 million donation from Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, the largest donation ever received by the foundation in its 35-year history.

"It is with tremendous gratitude and celebration that the Board of Library Trustees acknowledges this generous gift from Mr. Bezos,” said Monte Monash, chair of the Board of Library Trustees. "DC youth ages 5-8, in all Wards, will directly benefit by receiving learning and reading resources. Now more than ever, as we emerge from the pandemic, our youth will be connected to libraries and the wonderment of learning beyond books."

DCPLF says the money will go towards Beyond the Book, the extension of Books From Birth, one of the DC Public Library’s literacy programs for young children.

According to DCPLF, the program aims to improve the reading ability of children from Kindergarten through third grade by providing children and their families with more books, family literacy programs and support for the transition from Pre-K to Kindergarten.

Beyond the Book is open to all D.C. children, with a focus on branch libraries in neighborhoods with a lot more low-income households or those surrounding schools with low academic achievement levels.

“I am thrilled that Mr. Bezos is supporting the District’s children with such a generous donation to the DC Public Library Foundation,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, executive director of the DC Public Library. “The gift will help the Library better serve our youngest students as they become independent readers and thinkers.”

According to Forbes, Bezos is worth an estimated $193 billion. His $2.7 million donation is the largest donation ever received by the DC Public Library Foundation.

WATCH NEXT: Jeff Bezos makes historic Smithsonian donation