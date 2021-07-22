New name, same sangria: National Gallery of Art brings back rendition of Jazz in the Garden

The concerts are back in business and - yes - passes are required. Here’s what you can expect from the series this summer.

WASHINGTON — The National Gallery of Art is once again hosting their beloved summer series of Sculpture Garden performances and flowing sangria pitchers, after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the event is still taking some precautions to keep guests safe and has undergone a small re-brand as well.

Historically known as Jazz in the Garden, the events this year are simply called concerts. This summer’s collection is made up of four performances, kicking off with the global psychedelia ensemble Bombay Rickey (July 29), the Baltimore Jazz Collective (Aug. 12), the U.S. Army Brass band (Aug. 26), and an all-women mariachi band, Flor de Toloache (Sept. 9).

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the bands will take the stage from 6-8:30 p.m. Admission is still free, but you may want to set a phone reminder to secure your way in; passes are required for everyone two and up. They’ll be released for reservation two weeks in advance, dropping on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Each individual can reserve up to six passes at one time.

Food and drink are available for purchase during the event as well.