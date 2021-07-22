x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

New name, same sangria: National Gallery of Art brings back rendition of Jazz in the Garden

The concerts are back in business and - yes - passes are required. Here’s what you can expect from the series this summer.

WASHINGTON — The National Gallery of Art is once again hosting their beloved summer series of Sculpture Garden performances and flowing sangria pitchers, after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, the event is still taking some precautions to keep guests safe and has undergone a small re-brand as well.

Historically known as Jazz in the Garden, the events this year are simply called concerts. This summer’s collection is made up of four performances, kicking off with the global psychedelia ensemble Bombay Rickey (July 29), the Baltimore Jazz Collective (Aug. 12), the U.S. Army Brass band (Aug. 26), and an all-women mariachi band, Flor de Toloache (Sept. 9).

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the bands will take the stage from 6-8:30 p.m. Admission is still free, but you may want to set a phone reminder to secure your way in; passes are required for everyone two and up. They’ll be released for reservation two weeks in advance, dropping on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Each individual can reserve up to six passes at one time.

 Food and drink are available for purchase during the event as well. 

The museum recommends that guests who have not been vaccinated wear masks during the event. Of course, those who are more comfortable doing so, regardless of vaccination status, are also welcome to mask up. 

RELATED: Black Greek Festival coming to DC. Here's the line-up

RELATED: No more timed-entry passes at most museums starting today, Smithsonian announces

RELATED: DC Mormon Temple to open for the first time since 1974

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.