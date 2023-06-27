Man who pointed gun at mother, daughter in DC traffic gets 6 years

Jacobi Williams pointed a gun at a mother and daughter sitting in traffic in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man who is already awaiting trial for a 2021 homicide was found guilty of assault charges stemming from a 2018 road rage incident. Jacobi Williams, 36, was sentenced to six years in prison Monday following a two-week trial. He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon late last year.

On April 26, 2018, Williams began honking his horn at a mother and daughter sitting in a car ahead of him in traffic at the intersection of 4th and I Street Northwest. Williams tried to drive around them, but was unable to. He threw his car in reverse and threatened the two at gunpoint before driving away when traffic cleared. Police say Williams was identified from surveillance footage in the moments before and after the assault.

Authorities say Williams is already awaiting trail for an unrelated 2021 homicide offense, which is set for trial in September of this year. He's facing another charge of homicide in Charles County, Maryland, as well.