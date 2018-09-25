WASHINGTON -- Each week, in ‘Our Neighborhood Heroes’ segment, we focus on telling a story about someone doing something positive in their community. This week, the focus is on a group of teens trying to put an end to violence in their neighborhood.

The teens are with the Department of Youth and Rehabilitation services in the District. It focuses on helping troubled teens. Many of them have been exposed to gun violence and crime. But you ask these teens what the scariest part about gun violence is, they’ll tell you it’s not the guns.

“The scariest part is that it’s normal. If you see something like that you wouldn’t even think twice about it, that’s the scariest part,” said Kado Smith, who has been involved with DYRS for a few years.

This year in the district there have been more than 100 homicides. Many of the teens involved with DYRS see that violence on a daily basis.

“It’s sucking the life out of us when we’re losing kids like Makiyah Wilson,” said Lydonn Ferrell.

Ferrell came into the program a few years ago and has since turned his life around.

Makiyah Wilson was a 10-year old girl shot and killed by a stray bullet. She was outside of her house on a playground. For these teens, that shooting was the last straw. Several of them came together to try to find a way to reach their community. They decided music was the best way to do that.

They put together a song called ‘GunzDownDC.’ They knew that in order to get through to their peers, they had to be the ones to send out the message, not adults.

“I know there can be a change, there’s no need for you to pick up a gun anytime,” said Smith.

The lyrics come from their real life experiences, about loved ones and friends who they have lost. Some of those lyrics encourage others to find peaceful ways to resolve things.

‘Educating my body, instead of dropping somebody.

Man, woman, boy or girl, everybody is somebody.’

“I play the song and it resonates with everybody. From the beat to the elevating, to putting the guns down. It’s just time for a change,” said Ferrell.

The song is available on YouTube and iTunes. The teens hope to soon shot a music video to go along with the song.

