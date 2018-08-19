WASHINGTON -- Three women were attacked just steps away from the convention center in a string of sexual assaults this month.

The latest incident happened early Saturday morning off 7th Street in Northwest DC.

“It’s scary because it's bold,” Keith Yearwood said.

Police said a woman was walking into her home on 7th between M and N Streets in Northwest.

According to a press release, a man walked up, forced the victim inside of her home, and sexually assaulted her.

The attack happened Saturday just after midnight.

Some neighbors were on edge after hearing the details and learning this all happened in the shadows of the convention center.

“Paranoid,” one woman described. “I’ve always been like that because I leave out early in the morning.”

This latest attack is just one of a string of sexual assaults that have happened so far in August in the Mount Vernon Square community.

There were three sexually-charged attacks within less than one-half mile of the convention center.

“Sexual assault could mean a lot of things,” Yearwood told WUSA9. “It is never minor but it could mean a two-second grope. It’s still an assault and it can happen any place— anywhere.”

The first assault was caught on surveillance video two weeks ago on August 6.

It went down in the 1400 block of 7th Street just before 3:00 in the afternoon.

The video shows a woman yanking on the door as she tried to keep her alleged attacker out of the building.

Police told WUSA9 the man exposed himself and did a lewd act.

Detectives are also looking for a man connected to an attack that happened five days later on M Street.

Police said the man sexually assaulted a woman from behind around lunchtime that day and ran away.

As of right now, police don’t have any evidence that says these three incidents are connected.

However, the investigation is still open, and detectives are exploring all of the possibilities

If you know anything, call police right away at 202-727-9099.

There is a $1,000 reward for information in each of the cases.

