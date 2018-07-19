WASHINGTON -- An emergency alert from D.C. medical leaders: A potential deadly batch of synthetic marijuana has sickened more than 100 people in the last few days, sending them to hospitals and, possibly killing four.

K2 is a synthetic marijuana that is banned in the U.S.

The overdose calls just keep rolling in.

"K2 literally wraps it's fingers around your brain and snatches it out of your body," said a man who only wanted us to call him "Scorpion."

He's a former user, and said he's watched three friends collapse.

"It's like liquid poison. It might be worse than crack at this point," he said.

He called 911 to help a friend who had lost consciousness on Wednesday.

"He literally just when from a bench and swan-dived on the concrete, Cracked his head...And then he goes into convulsion, like a seizure. So you can see his brain is shutting down. He was shaking, quivering, all function," he said.

Emergency responders have been slammed by more than 122 calls since Saturday. The city says many of the calls are near homeless shelters and Union Station.

The effects often exacerbated by the heat and dehydration.

"We're seeing people very agitated. We're seeing people vomiting, seeing people starting to collapse, seeing people lose consciousness," said DC Fire and EMS Chief Gregory Dean.

In hopes of mimicking marijuana, manufacturers spray industrial chemicals on plant material and often package them as potpourri or incense. Users call it "spice," "salt and pepper," "K2," and "Scooby Doo."

"Scooby is what you end up talking like," said Scorpion.

This batch seems particularly toxic.

"They started spraying more stuff, more intense. All people want is more now faster," said Scorpion.

The city was hit by a similarly toxic batch of K2 a couple of years ago. The crisis then sent almost 600 people to the hospital.

Selling K-2 is illegal in D.C.

