WASHINGTON -- As of 9 a.m. Thursday, a new neighborhood fixture has opened in Navy Yard: Whole Foods.

The new store, located at 1010 H St. Southeast, is the sixth Whole Foods in the District, joining Tenleytown, Glover Park, P Street, H Street and Foggy Bottom.

Similar to their other locations (which each have their own modifications), the new South Capitol Hill Whole Food Market operates like its own ecosystem where shoppers can stock up more than produce and grab-and-go meals.

In a statement on Thursday, Store Team Leader Nick DiMarco called it a “community store" that is designed for the “South Capitol Hill Shopper.”

In addition to grocery items, the new Whole Foods boasts skincare products and both a coffee bar and wine abd beer bar.

On top of that, there are two dining options – Philly Wing Fry and Kaz Sushi Bistro.

DC Chef Kwame Onwuachi comes on for Philly Wing Fry with cheese steaks, chicken wings and waffle fries. Sushi-lovers can visit Kaz Sushi Bistro for fresh sushi options.

The coffee bar uses Allegro Coffee company and has a build-your-own acai bowl station, in addition to tea on tap and nitro coffee. Meanwhile, SoCap Wine Bar & Pub offers 16 self-serve wines and 12 beers on tap. You can even sip and shop.

170 people are currently employed at the store which is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On opening day, new shoppers were invited to enjoy free samples, coffee and freshly baked treats.

