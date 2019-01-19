WASHINGTON — D.C. has another new museum in town and it focuses on one of America's most treasured art forms.



The Hip-Hop Museum has popped up at the Blind Whino SW Arts Club at 700 Delaware Avenue SW.



The museum will be around until February 18th. Its founder, Jeremy Beaver, says it free for everyone to attend between 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.



For the past two years, Beaver has collected items for the museum. He said he was happy to see so many people enjoy the collection at its launch party Friday.

"It's about cultural legacy, musical legacy and making sure that we preserve a unique, original art form like hip-hop," said Beaver.



Hip-Hop Legend Grandmaster Melle Mel also attended the launch party.



He said its important that hip-hop fans learn about the genre's past.



"It's history," he said. "It's not only hip-hop history, basically it's Black history."









