WASHINGTON -- A lot of people in the DMV are outraged by the potential release of the man accused of setting Andrea Grinage and her unborn baby on fire last year.

Now, another domestic violence survivor is launching a non-profit she hopes will strengthen laws so survivors like Grinage get the justice they deserve. And it's all happening here in the Nation's capital.

Lina Forzley of Alberta, Canada said she never had any run-ins with domestic violence until she met a man she dated for nine months back in 2015.

"I ignored the warning signs, and I don't say I ignored them, I thought they were something else, and the unthinkable happened and I almost lost my life," she said.

She said her boyfriend was driving them back from a day trip when he became erratic and violent. She said he assaulted her. It was only after she went to police that she learned he'd been convicted for domestic violence before. That was the second shock.

The third shock was the court battle. She said it took two years, and in the end, he ended up serving six months in prison.

"I shouldn't have had to fight so hard for justice, I should have been able to focus on myself, but I ended up taking on the battle of my life," she said.

The mom, author and entrepreneur launched, Survivors Advocating for Equity. And she's kicking it off with a march on September 8th called the S.A.F.E. Crusade on Washington. The aim is to be solely dedicated to pushing for changes in the laws, including establishing a domestic violence offender registry.

Forzley has her permit and said she's expecting thousands to attend.

The entrepreneur has a Facebook page, and encourages people to use the hashtag #NotOnMyLife when people talk about domestic violence to add power to the movement.

"It happens to one in three people. And if you're fortunate to be the other two, you still know someone a loved one who's gone through it," she said.

