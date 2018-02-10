WASHINGTON -- Giving the FBI a week to complete an investigation into sexual assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh might seem impossible.

However, former FBI agent, Gregg McCrary told WUSA 9, the agency can get it done by Friday if all witnesses cooperate.

Since this isn’t a criminal investigation, the FBI’s power is somewhat limited.

RELATED: Georgetown Prep alumni sign letter in support of Kavanaugh accuser

"The background investigation: We don’t have subpoena power, a grand jury, those sorts of things we do in a criminal investigation, so, we’re dependent upon the people we interview to talk to us,” said McCrary.

McCrary said that multiple agents are knocking on doors trying to talk to witnesses. These are people who know Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh currently and during those high school years.

The agents are also looking for physical evidence like documents and photos.

“This particular investigation, the bureau will throw all the assets it needs into this case. If suddenly leads are blossoming out, they’ll pour more agents into this thing to try and meet that deadline,” said McCrary.

Meeting this deadline is top priority because of the client. “This is what we call a SPIN, a special presidential inquiry. That’s a priority case. I think before they even got the green light to do this, they were setting up, being prepared to do this as to who might be wanting to talk? Who do we want to do it?”

RELATED: Republicans' prosecutor says Brett Kavanaugh's accuser has weak case

When Friday’s deadline arrives, President Trump will get the FBI’s report and then decide what to make public.

“It’s sort of like a criminal trial. We don’t say that person is telling a lie or telling the truth. That would be invading the province of the jury. That would be up to the jury to decide. In a background investigation, that would be up to the senate to conclude whether someone’s being truthful or not. What we’ll do is present all the evidence we can gather so they can make an informed decision about the credibility of a given witness,” said McCrary.

© 2018 WUSA