WASHINGTON — Do you know who is searching your face? Facial recognition software has quickly integrated into our lives. It’s used at airports, cellphones, and crime fighting. But, does facial recognition violate your privacy?

According to our editorial partner The Washington Post, the FBI and ICE have access to most state DMV records.

The DMV database gives government investigators access to anyone. It is an extensive list. The same Washington Post report showed the FBI has searched 390,000 state and federal ID records in their cases.

If you ask Congress, no one authorized this. This is one of those rare times when Democrats and Republicans agree. Both feel it is an example of government overreach.

In a case of what is worst that could happen?

There can be cases of misidentification, and false arrests. In the case of immigration: targeting.

In the District, undocumented immigrants can apply for driving privileges.

In some cases, ICE has used that database to find people who stayed beyond their visas or just for general deportation. All of it done without oversight.

There are two sides to most stories.

In this one, police groups said it has added tool for their jobs. Facial recognition helps to expand the search for possible suspects and keep the public at large safe.

Besides that, technology isn’t slowing down. Facial recognition technology will expand. More of these issues will crop up.

The question becomes will safety outweigh privacy?

