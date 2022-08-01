Instacart to pay more than $2M in lawsuit with DC for allegedly misleading customers

The company also allegedly failed to collect and pay DC sales tax on the revenue it received from its service and delivery fees from 2014 to 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Online delivery company Instacart will have to pay $2.45 million after allegedly misleading D.C. customers, keeping workers' tips and failing to pay required sales tax, District Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Friday.

The settlement stems from a 2020 lawsuit in which the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accused Instacart of leading customers to believe that "service fees" were tips that went directly to the delivery workers. OAG claims Instacart kept the fees and used them to subsidize operating expenses for years starting in 2016.

“DC consumers expect their tips to go to workers—not the c-suite,” said Racine.

Before 2016, OAG says Instacart's checkout screen included an option to tip workers, which was set as a default 10% of the customer's subtotal for groceries that users could adjust. Instacart later changed the tip option with a service fee that was also set to a default 10% and could be adjusted.

"Consumers paid the new, misleading service fee believing they were tipping the workers who delivered their grocery orders. In reality, the service fee was an additional charge—on top of a delivery fee—that was collected by Instacart," OAG said in a press release.

While the service fee practice was changed in 2018, after media reports and contact with OAG, the company reportedly never provided refunds to the DC users. The company also allegedly failed to collect and pay DC sales tax on the revenue it received from its service and delivery fees from 2014 to 2020.

Instacart will pay $1.8 million to D.C., which Racine says will be used to provide restitution to delivery workers and consumers as well as cover litigation costs. The company will also be required to abandon claims that it should not have to pay D.C. sales taxes and release $739,057 in previously-disputed tax payments.

“Any business operating in the District must provide consumers with truthful information, pay workers the wages and tips they have earned, and pay the sales taxes that they owe," said Racine. "Today’s settlement with Instacart sends a clear message: any company that attempts to dodge their obligations to workers and consumers will be held accountable.”

The settlement also requires Instacart to comply with DC law and not deceive users and ensure that it no longer displays fees or tips on its platform in "a misleading manner."

A copy of the consent order is available here .