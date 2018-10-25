WASHINGTON -- There’s an intense manhunt underway to find the person who sent bombs to several prominent Democrats, CNN’s New York headquarters and a Democratic donor.

Former FBI Agent Gregg McCrary told WUSA 9’s Lorenzo Hall, thankfully, there are so many clues.

The biggest clue, are the bombs, which are still intact. “They'll take each one apart and compare them for similarities and differences.”

The FBI can look at every ingredient in the devices for DNA and even find out where items were purchased by searching for serial numbers and other codes.

“The devices themselves offer the best potential for a lot of forensic evidence,” said McCrary.

Along with the packaging, said McCrary, like saliva on those stamps, fingerprints on the tape, hair and fibers.

The FBI used those methods to identify the serial bomber in Austin, Texas earlier this year.

After tracking the materials, investigators narrowed down the suspect's location. They were able to look through store receipts, find out when packages were shipped, and surveillance video was key.

“Surveillance cameras are ubiquitous. They're everywhere,” said McCrary.

While some investigators follow the forensics track, the FBI profilers are looking at behavior and a motive.

They're likely looking at social media posts and for threatening letters sent to some of Wednesday’s intended targets in the past.

McCrary said don't assume this suspect isn't sophisticated because those bombs didn't go or for believing they'd be delivered directly to the high-profile targets.

“ The other possibility is, they wanted these devices discovered. They wanted them found. They wanted the notoriety. They wanted the terror. They want all the things they're getting now,” said McCrary.

On the other hand, McCrary told Hall the FBI wants to act quickly because if the suspect is looking to kill or cause injury, they’ll likely keep trying until that occurs.

