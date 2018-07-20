The U.S. Coast Guard has stringent rules governing duck boat tours and other commercial passenger boats. It's important you know what they are.

According to a USCG spokesman, there are six duck boats operating in the National Capital Region. He said the USCG must certify operators before they hit the water. He added operators must hold merchant mariner credentials.

The USCG told WUSA9 the vessels are supposed to be inspected annually, per federal regulations.

If we're getting really specific, U.S. code 46 CFR Chapter One governs commercial vessels. Click here for a link for your legal perusing.

For passengers, the most noticeable regulation should be the safety announcement. The master of the vessel is supposed to tell you where emergency exits are located, where to find a life jacket and how to put it on.

If you don't hear a safety announcement, look around for a pamphlet outlining the safety information.

The code says a US Coast Guard officer determines how many people a vessel may allow on board using several different factors including the total weight of passengers, crew and load, stability restrictions and subdivision requirements of the vessel, the route, means of escape and lifesaving equipment.

It's hard to overstate the importance of abiding by a vessel's weight limit. In 2004, a pontoon water taxi was headed from Fort McHenry to Fells Point in Maryland when a rapidly developing storm hit the boat. The vessel eventually capsized, killing five people. A report by the National Transportation Safety Board showed a "lack of intact stability" caused by overloading proved deadly.

A US Coast Guard officer also determines the number of passengers, which is mostly determined by the size of the boat.

According to the regulations, an adult life jacket must be provided for each person carried on board the vessel. In addition, most boats must carry a set amount of child life jackets that equals 10 percent of the total number of people allowed on board.

Boxes containing life jackets cannot be locked, and must be readily available throughout the cabin. Passengers should see a sign differentiating child life jackets from adult-sized.

