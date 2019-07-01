Every year around this time, we reflect on the past and make new resolutions for the future.

A D.C. security guard said he will never take his health for granted ever again after his heart stopped for seven minutes, seven years ago.

Every minute after cardiac arrest is critical and every minute is precious.

"I do remember falling on the floor and that was it," said Tracey Johnson.

Blocks away from Union Station, people are busy. Johnson blends in. But what differentiates Johnson are his scars and the meaning behind them.

In 2012, Johnson was working at a D.C. charter school when he dropped and went into cardiac arrest. His heart stopped for seven minutes. Typically, brain damage happens if the flow of blood to the brain isn't restored within five minutes.

Johnson was in a coma for seven days and spent 10 more weeks in the hospital.

Thanks to the accountant that immediately performed CPR on him, keeping him alive until he was shocked three time by emergency responders, Johnson is alive.

"I walk, I run, I jog every day, I'm blessed. I'm the happiest man on earth," said Johnson.

Johnson had to relearn to walk, talk and eat. But that's all in the past. He said his son is the real reason he is alive.

Johnson said despite not remembering anything, he was able to thank the emergency responders and doctors at Washington Hospital who saved his life.