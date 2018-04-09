FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – Inside a modest building in the parking lot of the Rosecroft

Raceway, is Old School Boxing. It’s a gym where hundreds come to box. That’s also where you’ll find Buddy Harrison.

Harrison grew up in Naylor Gardens, a pretty rough neighborhood. He knows what some of these kids today deal with on a daily basis. He’s made it his mission to offer a safe place for them.

It’s something Harrison wishes he had when he was younger. He is a convicted armed robber. He was sentenced to 19 years and ended up serving 10. When Harrison was released from prison he knew he wanted to turn his life around.

Harrison now teaches young people to fight in a ring, so they won’t have to fight in the streets.

He has changed so many lives during the decades he’s been running Old School Boxing. One boxer, nicknamed ‘Dancer’ can attest to that.

“It’s his energy, you can’t duplicate it. When you’re doing God’s work it really rubs off on people,” said Dancer.

Dancer was 315 pounds when he first met Harrison. He’s now a lean, clean 157 pounds and just fought in his first pro fight, which he credits to Harrison.

Dancer is just one of a hundred stories. Another life saved by a man who got lost, did his time, and now wants to help others who need it most.

“Who knows where I would be if it wasn’t for Buddy Harrison,” said Dancer.

Watching Harrison change lives has grabbed the community’s attention. So people bring him whatever they can to help. They donate so much it fills a warehouse. From clothes, to shoes, to TVs, there’s not a day that goes by where people don’t drop something off.

“I have more than several thrift stores in here,” said Harrison.

Every week, when he’s not teaching boxing, he goes to the warehouse, packs up his truck and makes his way to Franklin Park in the city. That’s where he hands out hundreds of pieces of clothes to the homeless.

One man who told WUSA9 his name was Larry, has been sleeping on the streets for 20 years. He says he appreciates Harrison coming out here every week.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world, just the greatest thing in the world,” said Larry.

Harrison says he does this because he knows what it’s like to have nothing.

“I’m one of them, I’m no better. I’m like them, I just got lucky,” said Harrison.

