WASHINGTON -- More than 100 people gathered in Logan Circle Thursday evening to remember Wendy Martinez.

Thirty-five-year-old Martinez was stabbed to death Tuesday evening while jogging near her home on Logan Circle in Northwest DC.

Martinez was an avid runner who just got engaged last week.

Family and friends gathered for the vigil.

RELATED: 'She was the best one of us' | Friends remember jogger stabbed to death near Logan Circle

Martinez's mother, Cora, said she forgives the man who stabbed her daughter.

"Because, I know it wasn't him," she said. "It was somebody else. It was evil being reincarnated."

Martinez's brother, Juan Carlos, also attended the vigil. He said the grieving process has been hard.

"I was Wendy's youngest brother and now I'm my mother's only child," Martinez said.

RELATED: Logan Circle jogger stabbed 7 times, 23-year-old man arrested in her murder

On Thursday morning, DC Police Chief Peter Newsham announced officers arrested 23-year-old Anthony Crawford in connection with Martinez's murder.

Crawford has been charged with first degree murder while armed in connection with the stabbing. Police said he did not cooperate with investigators, but they are confident they have the right person.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up in Wendy Martinez's honor to help her family pay for funeral expenses.

© 2018 WUSA