Firework explosion damages ice rink in Navy Yard, according to police

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after a firework damaged an ice rink in Navy Yard on Sunday night.
Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the Canal Park ice rink located at 202 M Street Southeast just before midnight for a report of an explosion. When officers arrived, they found a large firework was thrown onto the ice rink and subsequently went off. The firework damaged the ice and shattered a pane of safety glass on the edge of the rink, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion. Police did not have an estimate for the cost of the damage to the rink.
Investigators are still searching for the person responsible for tossing the firework into the ice rink. They are asking anyone with information or potential video of the incident to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
Police have not offered any additional information on this incident.
