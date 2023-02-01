Firework explosion damages ice rink in Navy Yard, according to police

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the Canal Park ice rink located at 202 M Street Southeast just before midnight for a report of an explosion. When officers arrived, they found a large firework was thrown onto the ice rink and subsequently went off. The firework damaged the ice and shattered a pane of safety glass on the edge of the rink, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion. Police did not have an estimate for the cost of the damage to the rink.