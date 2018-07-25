WASHINGTON (WUSA9) – From a “high-ranking” MS-13 member to a man with four prior child rape convictions, more than 100 foreign nationals are now in the custody of federal immigration officials – the second high-profile sweep of the District and Virginia since President Trump came to power.

The immigration enforcement action targeted “notable threats to public safety,” and members of “several different notoriously violent transnational criminal organizations,” according to officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Washington Field Office.

“We set out to locate and detain known, dangerous criminal aliens who are hiding and operating in the neighborhoods we call home,” said Russell Hott, director of ICE’s Washington Enforcement and Removal Operations.

RELATED: ICE arrests 146 people in raids at meat supplier in Canton, Massillon, Salem

“Today’s announcement is the result of the absolutely essential work our ICE officers perform to identify the worst of the worst and ensure they have no refuge here.”

The operation spanned 11 days, from July 9 to 20. Most of the arrests were in Fairfax County with 38, followed by Prince William County with 13.

Washington followed with 12 arrests during the course of the tactical effort known as Operation Eagle’s Shield. Authorities said the operation concluded, with nine of the 132 arrested already removed from the United States by Wednesday.

The effort marks the second high-profile sweep of Virginia and Washington since the beginning of the Trump administration. The first 2017 operation took place March 26 to 30 and detained 82 individuals.

ICE officials released a breakdown of those taken into custody as recently as last week under Eagle’s Shield:

An El Salvadoran national identified as a high-ranking MS-13 member.

A Bolivian national who has four prior convictions for rape and intercourse with a victim under thirteen.

A Peruvian national previously convicted for battery and failure to register as a sex offender.

An El Salvadoran national who is currently facing criminal charges for felony strangulation.

A Honduran national and illegal re-entrant with an outstanding warrant for two counts of felony rape, two counts of felony sodomy, and two counts of felony sexual abuse.

A Guatemalan national previously convicted for consensual sexual intercourse with a child.

An El Salvadoran national who is the subject of a U.S. Marshals federal arrest warrant for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

© 2018 WUSA