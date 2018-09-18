WASHINGTON -- A new rap song called “Dummies” by D.C.-native Wale mentions the murder of a 10-year-old girl in the nation’s capital.

Wale released a new EP titled ‘Free Lunch’ last week.

The first song on the project mentions the killing of a 10-year-old girl named Makiyah. Fans and family members of the rapper believe the mention refers to Makiyah Wilson.

RELATED: Second person arrested in murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson

On July 16, Makiyah was killed when a group of masked men shot into a crowd of at least 15 people in D.C.’s Clay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was all caught on video.

Wale’s song discusses the impact Makiyah’s murder had on the D.C. area.

“Now the city is praying, posting her picture up,” the lyrics read. “And every time I see them, I shed a tear and get really numb.”

Police have arrested two men for the killing: Quentin Michals and Qujuan Thomas.

Court documents revealed that the shooting may have happened because of beef between crews in Clay Terrace and Wellington Park.

“Cause y'all don't want me to rumble, y'all don't want to squash it,” Wale mentions in the song. “And now we here. It's two parents burying their only daughter.”

Makiyah’s parents, Donnetta and Mike, had two children together, but Donnetta Wilson’s 18-year-old daughter (from another relationship) was also shot during the shooting. She survived.

RELATED: ‘They some cowards’ | Mother of 10-year-old killed by masked men wants justice

Donnetta Wilson was excited to hear about the song and reached out to the rapper on social media.

She said the music makes her feel like she has support and that people are paying attention.

Michals and Thomas are expected back in court on Thursday for a hearing about their defense attorneys.

Police are still looking for, at least, four other people connected to the deadly shooting.

At the request of MPD, the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $20,000 to the reward of $25,000 for information which leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Additionally, the public can contact the FBI Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000 or submit a tip at https://tips.fbi.gov if you have any information about this case.

© 2018 WUSA