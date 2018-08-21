WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A little girl was shot while on her way to her grandmother’s house in Southeast, DC.

The child was 6 years old and had just finished her first day back to school.

She now has a bullet lodged in her leg after the drive-by shooting on Monday night, and the bad guy who is responsible is still on the streets.

“I heard something go boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” the child’s grandmother recalled. “She said oh my god, oh my god! They’re shooting. They’re shooting at the truck. Oh my god!”

The 6-year-old’s grandmother described the terrifying moments when her granddaughter was hit in a drive-by shooting on Monday night.

“I saw all of this blood,” she said.

The woman asked that we not show her face or use her name because the shooting happened on the same block where she lives and fears the gunman may come back.

“I’m really afraid because we don’t know what the purpose was for – who, what, and why,” the grandmother told WUSA9.

The chaos happened around 8:45 p.m. on 56th Street between A Street and Ayers Place in Southeast.

Police said the 6-year-old was sitting in a car with her mom and sister when someone drove up, fired several shots, and drove away.

The 6-year-old was the only one shot.

Police said the girl’s mother and sister were hit with glass and bullet fragments.

The bullet is still stuck in the little girl’s leg.

The grandmother added, “The second thing that came to my head was the little girl Who got killed over in Clay Terrace.”

The shooting comes at the same time the District is coping with losing Makiyah Wilson.

She is the 10-year-old who was shot last month when a group of cowards opened fire on a crowd in Northeast.

A 15-year-old boy who was also shot in Kenilworth on Sunday but is expected to be ok.

“Shouldn’t nobody have to go through that especially our babies our little babies with reckless people getting these weapons and just shooting randomly.”

In this latest case, police know they are at least looking for one person, which was indicated in the police report.

Family members told WUSA9 there may have been two people in the car, and they do not believe the child was the intended target.

“I pray that they will turn themselves in so they can find peace in themselves for doing this crime,” the grandmother said.

Police are looking for an older model four-door Lexus or Accura with a wing on the back.

If you think you may have seen a car matching that description last night or know anything about this shooting, the family is asking that you call police right away.

On Tuesday afternoon, WUSA9 learned there was a stabbing in the same block where the 6-year-old was shot Monday night.

Family members confirmed the child’s father was the stabbing victim and that he was stabbed inside of the family’s home.

Police have not corroborated the family’s version of the story as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

