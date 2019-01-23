WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Viral cellphone video capturing an armed confrontation between an armed U.S. Capitol Police officer and a young homeless man was retweeted more than 57,000 times back in November 2018.

People were drawn by the anguish on Anthony’s face and the empathy in Grace McKinnon's touch who was calming the homeless teen down and telling him to comply with police orders.

RELATED: 'Don't die.. they're killing us out here'| Woman helps homeless man in police confrontation

“Just listen to him, it’s not worth dying for,” she repeated as she reached out her hand to touch his back while he lay on the ground.

McKinnon, that DC counselor who used to be homeless herself, decided to not only help Anthony but also help his other homeless classmates at Kingsman Academy Public Charter School in Northeast. There are 40 of them.



McKinnon and her sorority sisters collected then assembled the care packages: winter coats, scarves, gloves and toiletries. McKinnon delivered all of them to teachers at Kingsman Academy.

RELATED: DC social worker collects homeless care packages after viral video

'Amazing Grace' dedicates her donation to her high school teachers who fed and supported her when she was homeless.

“I always told them when I was able to, I promised to give back,” she said.

McKinnon is now collecting $500 and 500 feminine hygiene products. To learn how you can help contact Grace McKinnon at Mckinnon_grace@yahoo.com or on Instagram @guccigracee.