The DC area has been experiencing several snow storms during the month of January.

WASHINGTON — After a handful of winter storms in January, locals in the D.C. region are coming to different conclusions as to whether they would like to see more snow in the future.

This latest storm had a more significant impact on communities in Maryland’s Eastern Shore and in Southern Maryland.

But, even in the buildup to the storm, people across the D.C. region were already saying they were wary of seeing more flakes in the air.

Shawn Burgess, of Prince George’s County, said the roads were too bad around Brandywine Friday afternoon. However, he added he is tired of receiving two to three inches of snow every two or three weeks.

“Heck yes, man,” Burgess said. “Either give me a lot of snow or none at all.”

But, for some people, large amounts of snowfall can be advantageous.

Current snow situation. Southern Prince George’s County. Please — let this be the last storm. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/Ts1FcJogMp — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 28, 2022

Seth Nottingham owns Nottingham Landscaping in Calvert County.

He said more snow means more roads for him to plow in the winter months. Nottingham added January has been a busy month.

“I love it,” he said. “I’ve been doing it my whole life. It’s fun being out here, making sure the roads are clear for everyone in town.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration tracks all of its winter ready vehicles that help keep roads clear of snow.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, roughly 250 MDOTSHA winter vehicles were out on the roads in the state.