WASHINGTON -- What a great way to end the work day!

"I got teary," Darla said on Twitter Tuesday during her evening commute after seeing a Metro police officer walk a visually impaired lady up the escalator.

@unsuckdcmetro @wmata i witnessed this metro officer walk this visually impaired lady to the up escalator, directing her path along the way, up to the elevators. He was telling her obstacles, etc along her path. I got teary! Bravo! pic.twitter.com/AVwLSEWApn — Darla (@uk8rings) July 24, 2018

The officer directed the visually impaired woman's path up the elevator, Darla wrote. He even told her about the potential obstacles she could face.

We don't know about you, but this puts a smile on our face. Thank you for going above and beyond to ensure safety for all of you passengers.

One Twitter user said that Metro officer should run the company.

Make him the CEO of metro — Imaan Khan (@Skyttlesnbits) July 24, 2018

