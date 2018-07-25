WASHINGTON -- What a great way to end the work day!
"I got teary," Darla said on Twitter Tuesday during her evening commute after seeing a Metro police officer walk a visually impaired lady up the escalator.
The officer directed the visually impaired woman's path up the elevator, Darla wrote. He even told her about the potential obstacles she could face.
We don't know about you, but this puts a smile on our face. Thank you for going above and beyond to ensure safety for all of you passengers.
One Twitter user said that Metro officer should run the company.
