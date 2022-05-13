I-66 bridge inspections bring lane closures

From May 16 through May 20, 2022, work is scheduled to take place during daytime off-peak hours (9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.).

WASHINGTON — Commuters on I-66 should anticipate lane closures for the later part of May.

The District Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close lanes and shoulders as they work to perform bridge inspections.

Look out for the following closures when out on the roads:

Ramp from I-66 Westbound to Whitehurst Freeway – Lanes will narrow on the ramp from I-66 Westbound to the Whitehurst Freeway.

– Lanes will narrow on the ramp from I-66 Westbound to the Whitehurst Freeway. Rock Creek Parkway between K Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW – Single Lane closures will be in place for northbound and southbound traffic on Rock Creek Parkway between K Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The work is scheduled to take place during daytime off-peak hours, which they define as 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The closures will begin on Monday, May 16 and are expected to finish by Friday, May 20.

"These closure dates and times are contingent on suitable weather, field conditions, and/or adjacent construction activities," the department said in their release as a disclaimer that dates may shift.