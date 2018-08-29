WASHINGTON -- Howard University is launching "HU Stands," a campaign focused on promoting sexual assault prevention on campus. Last year the school came under fire after a federal lawsuit alleged that they failed to respond quickly and fairly to sexual assault reports from female students.

The university has decided to kick off the year-long campaign in September, just in time for National Campus Safety Awareness Month.

The Office of Title IX and other campus partners asked students, faculty and staff to take a pledge to stand against interpersonal violence Thursday.

“We are committed to fostering and maintaining an academic and work environment that is free of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other forms of interpersonal violence.” said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick.

“Sexual assault against our students will not be tolerated. It is our duty as a campus community to make Howard University a safe environment for everyone and that begins with education and prevention," President Frederick added.

The university unveiled the Interim Title IX Policy on prohibited sexual and gender-based harassment and violence and other forms of interpersonal violence to the campus body last year. Everything from sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender-based discrimination or harassment, dating and domestic violence, staking and retaliation are all included in the Title IX law.

Additionally the university stated in a press release that Howard University victims of sexual assault have access to resources that will help with counseling, law enforcement, advocacy, investigation, residential, and academic accommodations.

“Howard University takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously and in keeping with our commitment to increase awareness and promote prevention, students will witness significant programming, trainings and opportunities for engagement from our Title IX office and the Interpersonal Violence Prevention Office this Fall,” says Candi N. Smiley, Howard University Title IX Coordinator. “Our Interpersonal Violence Prevention Office has already started hosting conversations with students in their residence halls and visiting student organizations. Ultimately, we want everyone to be fully aware of their rights and the resources available to them during their time at Howard.”

The school says the purpose of the #HUStands campaign is to focus on the following:

How to look for interpersonal violence

How to prevent interpersonal violence

What options and resources are available if one experiences interpersonal violence

How the interim Title IX Policy deals with cases of interpersonal violence

Ways in which members of the campus community can engage and pledge to ‘take a stand.’

May of 2017, five Jane Does accused the university of “discriminatory and retaliatory response to multiple complaints of sexual assault and harassment.” These incidents happened between 2014 and 2016, according to the lawsuit. Towards the end of 2017, a sixth woman joined that complaint.

Earlier this year Howard University students banded together for a nine-day sit in. The sit-in ended after students and the university came to a settlement. Addressing mental health, sexual assaults and public safety were among some of the commitments that were made.

Please join us Wednesday as the Howard campus community takes a stand against sexual assault and interpersonal violence! #HUStands

