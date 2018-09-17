WASHINGTON -- Hundreds of people filled D.C. Council Chambers today, to voice their opinion on the hotly contested Initiative 77.

Voters passed the measure back in June, but the city council is already looking to repeal it.

It's an impassioned issue that goes well beyond the borders of D.C. So much so, that DC Chambers was filled to capacity on Monday morning, as council members braced for a long day of more than 250 witnesses. All of them wanting to give their opinion on Initiative 77.

"I'm surprised that so many people have turned out against providing people with a decent wage," said Latrice Vincent, a proponent of the measure.

Vincent said African Americans and other people of color are being discriminated against when it comes to tipping.

Initiative 77 is something D.C. residents voted in favor of in June, although voter turnout was low at the time.

A majority of D.C.'s city council members want to repeal the measure.

Some D.C. restaurant workers like bartender Sheena Wills warned of the doom and gloom that would come with it.

"If Initiative 77 stays on the books, prices are going to go up, your tips are going to go down, bars and restaurants are going to close or cut staff to handle the cost of increased wages," said Wills.

Wills said customers have already questioned tipping her, ever since 77 passed. Under the Initiative, tipping would phase out gradually by 2026, when tipped workers would then make the minimum wage of $15 dollars an hour.

Residents from out of state came to D.C. on Monday to testify at the hearing. The D.C. Council said there's about 30,000 tipped workers in D.C., that include bell hops, bartenders, barbers and others.

