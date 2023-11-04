Humane Rescue Alliance cuts dog adoption fees 50% through Sunday

The animal shelter recently took in 90 dogs, but only 17 have been adopted.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Have you been considering adding a four-legged friend to your family? This week a D.C. animal rescue will be offering a huge discount to help you take home a furry friend.

A spokesperson with the Humane Rescue Alliance reports that the animal rescue took in 90 dogs last week but unfortunately, only 17 were adopted.

"It’s an unsustainable equation," said Acting Director of Communications Samantha Miller.

The shelter is full and is offering a 50% discount on adoption fees for dogs starting Tuesday, April 11 and running through Sunday, April 16 to help clear the shelter.

The Humane Rescue Alliance has two locations at 71 Oglethorpe Street in Northwest D.C. and 1201 New York Avenue in Northeast D.C.

Walk-in adoptions are available Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

To view the more than 100 dogs that are available for adoption, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance website by clicking here.

If you can't adopt, don't worry there are also temporary foster options. To learn if you qualify to foster, click here.