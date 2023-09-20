Howard University women's golf team wins Hornet Classic at the Creek

According to Howard University, the women's team shot 21-over par (873) during the three-round tourney.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Howard University women's golf team started the 2023 season with a win at the Hornet Classic at the Creek, hosted by Delaware State University.

Hornet Classic at the Creek wrapped up Tuesday at the Kings Creek Country Club in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

According to Howard University, the women's team shot 21-over par (873) during the three-round tourney. In round two, the squad registered a new program-low, shooting five-under par (283). Three members finished in the top five, led by newcomer Emily Mayne shooting five-over par (218).

Junior Kendall Jackson (Pearland, Texas) and sophomore Morgan Horrell (Dallas) rounded out the top five, finishing fourth (219, +6) and fifth (220, +7).

WUSA9 spoke with Jackson in March when she was still a freshman at Howard.

"There weren't a lot of females playing growing up, let alone black females," Jackson said. "That’s one of the main reasons I came to Howard, to play with other black women. I truly want to inspire not just black people into golf, but because black women make up less than 1% in the golf industry as a whole, so I just invite more people to do it, and that would be amazing for sure."

Additionally, Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year Marley Franklin (Los Angeles) tied for 11th overall, registering 11-over par (224). The Los Angeles native shot a 68 (-4) in the second round, a new personal best. Third-year Bison Jada Richardson (Suwanee, Ga.) closed out the team with a 16th-place finish (229, +16).

The victory comes less than a month after a documentary showcasing Howard University's golf program premiered. The documentary offers a look into the challenges and victories achieved by the student-athletes and coaches at Howard University.

The documentary series is available to stream on Hulu.

The Bison will travel to Columbia, Mo., for the Johnie Imes Invitational, hosted by the Mizzou Tigers on September 25.

For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com.

WATCH NEXT: Howard University golfer offers tips to WUSA9 crew ahead of PGA Tour stop in Maryland